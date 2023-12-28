Tom Cruise is walking in the limelight for his ‘intense’ work ethic as co-stars react to the people who criticize the actor

Photo Tom Cruise gets a new name amid Elsina Khayrova romance

Tom Cruise is granted a whole new title in Hollywood amid his whirlwind romance with Elsina Khayrova, who is the daughter of a Russian MP.

Recently, one of his past co-stars, Lea Thompson lauded the Mission: Impossible actor for his ‘dedication’ towards his work.

The American actress starred alongside Cruise in the 1983 sports drama, All the Right Moves.

She, even, regarded the 61-year-old actor as an “anomaly” in Hollywood.

Speaking to Parade in a recent interview, she declared, “I know Tom Cruise is an anomaly and deserves it,”adding, "Like, who would ride a motorcycle off a mountain [in 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One']? Not me. I’d just climb the pyramid of bodies."

Now, another actress has clapped back at Tom Cruise’s haters claiming that she “will have a real problem with anybody that goes at him now.”

The actress in question is Hannah Waddingham, who is starring alongside Tom in the final chapter of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning.

During the latest Christmas special episode of James Martin’s Saturday Morning, Waddingham spoke about the “positive” inspiration she gained acting beside Cruise.

She addressed on the ITV series, “He is without doubt one of the loveliest and encouraging, positive and inspiring human beings I have ever met. Isn’t he gorgeous? I have no time for anyone saying anything about him.”

For the unversed, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning is slated to be released in 2025.