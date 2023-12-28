 
menu
Thursday, December 28, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry given bad news ahead of New Year

Expert reveals what the new year will bring for Prince Harry amid family feud

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, December 28, 2023

Prince Harry given bad news ahead of New Year
Prince Harry given bad news ahead of New Year

Prince Harry received major blow amid the festive season as he has been told the new year will not be bringing peace to him.

Speaking with Daily Mail, Susan Miller, made predictions about how the coming year would be for Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

Credited the challenges that Harry was about to face to his astrological sign, Virgo, she said, “Either your marriage will be tested, or a business partnership or collaboration will be tested.”

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle will put marriage to Prince Harry to test with her ambitions

“It just means that you will have to adjust to things,” the astrologer added. “You will have to come up with imaginative solutions, or you may decide to leave the situation.

“It will be [Harry] who is going through the test. But what’s interesting is [Meghan] (a Leo) felt it and is coming out of it. He’s going into it because Leo had it already.

“He’s the one finding it difficult.”

Taylor Swift fan Ana Clara's cause of death revealed
Taylor Swift fan Ana Clara's cause of death revealed
King Charles' Christmas speech outranks 'Doctor Who' holiday special
King Charles' Christmas speech outranks 'Doctor Who' holiday special
Ozzy Osbourne reacts to his death rumors
Ozzy Osbourne reacts to his death rumors
Meghan Markle will put marriage to Prince Harry to test with her ambitions video
Meghan Markle will put marriage to Prince Harry to test with her ambitions
Ariana Grande confirms new album?
Ariana Grande confirms new album?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle NOT ready to reconcile with Royal family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle NOT ready to reconcile with Royal family
Kendall Jenner pals want her to reconcile with Devin Booker after Bad Bunny split video
Kendall Jenner pals want her to reconcile with Devin Booker after Bad Bunny split
Travis Barker spoils kids with extravagant Christmas gifts
Travis Barker spoils kids with extravagant Christmas gifts
Ryan O'Neal's 'hated son' drops bombshell claims after father demise
Ryan O'Neal's 'hated son' drops bombshell claims after father demise
Meghan Markle to witness 'heartache' with loved one in 2024, says psychic
Meghan Markle to witness 'heartache' with loved one in 2024, says psychic
Mike Tindall is 'brother' Prince William 'needs' after Harry's exit: 'Fills void'
Mike Tindall is 'brother' Prince William 'needs' after Harry's exit: 'Fills void'
Kate Middleton dresses to promote her ‘nefarious hidden agendas'?
Kate Middleton dresses to promote her ‘nefarious hidden agendas'?