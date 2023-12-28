Expert reveals what the new year will bring for Prince Harry amid family feud

Prince Harry given bad news ahead of New Year

Prince Harry received major blow amid the festive season as he has been told the new year will not be bringing peace to him.



Speaking with Daily Mail, Susan Miller, made predictions about how the coming year would be for Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

Credited the challenges that Harry was about to face to his astrological sign, Virgo, she said, “Either your marriage will be tested, or a business partnership or collaboration will be tested.”

“It just means that you will have to adjust to things,” the astrologer added. “You will have to come up with imaginative solutions, or you may decide to leave the situation.

“It will be [Harry] who is going through the test. But what’s interesting is [Meghan] (a Leo) felt it and is coming out of it. He’s going into it because Leo had it already.

“He’s the one finding it difficult.”