North West dubbed 'iconic' for nod to Kanye West on Christmas: 'Daddy's Girl'

Kim Kardashian shared North's sweet tribute to dad Kanye West on Christmas

Kim Kardashian shared highlights from her family's Christmas Eve gathering, spotlighting 10-year-old North West's ensemble for the occasion.

North chose to wear her father Kanye West's Balmain denim jacket from the 2016 Met Gala, which Kim noted North dug out from the archives.

“You know North went through the archives to pick her dad’s Balmain Met jacket,” adding, “Ifykyk [if you know, you know].”

Kim also photographed her other children with West - Saint, Chicago and Psalm - who were dressed to impress. Kim stunned in a fur-trimmed blue gown while Saint wore dragon-printed attire and Chicago matched her mom in light blue fur.

Fans praised North for honoring her dad with the iconic jacket, with many commenting it was "ICONIC."

“ICONIC do you hear me? ICONIC,” gushed one fan, while another wrote, “North is the best.”

A third chimed in, calling North “Daddy’s Girl.”

“I’d die for that jacket,” remarked another.

“Future superstar,” praised one, as another noted, “Can’t deny the love she has for her dad”

As Kim previously revealed, North favors her father in their ongoing parenting dynamic after her divorce from Kanye. She told Kourtney that North complains to her about not having an apartment like daddy and that his home has a better vibe. Kourtney's kids also prefer Scott Disick's place at times.