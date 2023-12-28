 
menu
Thursday, December 28, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

North West dubbed 'iconic' for nod to Kanye West on Christmas: 'Daddy's Girl'

Kim Kardashian shared North's sweet tribute to dad Kanye West on Christmas

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, December 28, 2023

Kim Kardashian shared Norths sweet tribute to dad Kanye West on Christmas
Kim Kardashian shared North's sweet tribute to dad Kanye West on Christmas 

Kim Kardashian shared highlights from her family's Christmas Eve gathering, spotlighting 10-year-old North West's ensemble for the occasion. 

North chose to wear her father Kanye West's Balmain denim jacket from the 2016 Met Gala, which Kim noted North dug out from the archives.

“You know North went through the archives to pick her dad’s Balmain Met jacket,” adding, “Ifykyk [if you know, you know].”

Kim also photographed her other children with West - Saint, Chicago and Psalm - who were dressed to impress. Kim stunned in a fur-trimmed blue gown while Saint wore dragon-printed attire and Chicago matched her mom in light blue fur.

Fans praised North for honoring her dad with the iconic jacket, with many commenting it was "ICONIC."

“ICONIC do you hear me? ICONIC,” gushed one fan, while another wrote, “North is the best.”

A third chimed in, calling North “Daddy’s Girl.”

“I’d die for that jacket,” remarked another.

“Future superstar,” praised one, as another noted, “Can’t deny the love she has for her dad”

As Kim previously revealed, North favors her father in their ongoing parenting dynamic after her divorce from Kanye. She told Kourtney that North complains to her about not having an apartment like daddy and that his home has a better vibe. Kourtney's kids also prefer Scott Disick's place at times. 

Chrissy Teigen opens up on possibility of 5th child with John Legend
Chrissy Teigen opens up on possibility of 5th child with John Legend
Kate Middleton 'not looking back', has 'moved on' from Prince Harry, Meghan
Kate Middleton 'not looking back', has 'moved on' from Prince Harry, Meghan
King Charles 'PR disasters' make him 'quiet' on unwanted situations
King Charles 'PR disasters' make him 'quiet' on unwanted situations
Victoria Beckham preparing to launch Harper Beckham as 'mini me'
Victoria Beckham preparing to launch Harper Beckham as 'mini me'
Prince Harry given bad news ahead of New Year
Prince Harry given bad news ahead of New Year
Taylor Swift fan Ana Clara's cause of death revealed
Taylor Swift fan Ana Clara's cause of death revealed
King Charles' Christmas speech outranks 'Doctor Who' holiday special
King Charles' Christmas speech outranks 'Doctor Who' holiday special
Ozzy Osbourne reacts to his death rumors
Ozzy Osbourne reacts to his death rumors
Meghan Markle will put marriage to Prince Harry to test with her ambitions video
Meghan Markle will put marriage to Prince Harry to test with her ambitions
Ariana Grande confirms new album?
Ariana Grande confirms new album?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle NOT ready to reconcile with Royal family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle NOT ready to reconcile with Royal family
Kendall Jenner pals want her to reconcile with Devin Booker after Bad Bunny split video
Kendall Jenner pals want her to reconcile with Devin Booker after Bad Bunny split