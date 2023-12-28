 
Thursday, December 28, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry 'get out of my way' attitude gave Cressida Bonas 'serious qualms'

Prince Harry shut down a fan who was trying to intrude personal space with Cressida Bonas

Prince Harry once had a ranging response to a fan as he went out with former girlfriend Cressida Bonas.

The Duke of Sussex stormed off and lashed out at one of his admirers on Christmas to enjoy personal time with his lady love.

Writing in her book titled Palace Papers, author Tina Brown recalled a fan saying: "Oh, sir, so sorry, I know it’s Christmas time, but could I just take a photograph to give to my wife who isn’t well?’”

"And so Cressida opened her mouth and said: ‘Oh, of course.’ And Harry said: ‘Get out of my way’ and went bright red in the face and stormed off in a huff," she claimed.

She added: "A family friend told me she knew the relationship wouldn’t last when there was a blow-up on Valentine’s Day."

In another incident, Harry made a rash choice to avoid media as he was out with Cressida.

"En route to the restaurant, they were driving down Kensington High Street when Harry got word that there was a photographer lying in wait. He slammed on the brakes, did a spin turn in the middle of the street and gunned it back to (Nottingham Cottage) for a Valentine’s night of pizza,”" Tina claimed.

The author then adds on to suggest that all of this behaviour let to Cressida have "serious qualms" about future with Harry. 

