Thursday, December 28, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Chrissy Teigen opens up on possibility of 5th child with John Legend

Thursday, December 28, 2023

Chrissy Teigen posted on her Instagram story on December 26th hinting she may want to have a fifth child with husband John Legend, while cautioning others to the idea if she brings it up.

"Christmas is so beautiful with my 4 babies but please screenshot this and send to me if I ever say I want a 5th," she quipped. "Chrissy you cannot have a 5th."

Discussing their children, Legend previously said their older kids Luna and Miles took some adjusting to the new babies.

"I think one of the toughest parts was just having the older kids adjust to not being the baby anymore, especially Miles," Legend explained in an interview. "Miles is used to being the baby for a while. So, he had to take some time to adjust, but I think he's doing really well with it now. It just took him a couple months to adjust to that."

"They're really taking to it well now. I think it's actually making them more mature and they're stepping up," the Tonight singer added. "They're becoming more independent now. It just took a little while, but now I feel like it's really been good for them. They're more independent, more self-driven and mature."

