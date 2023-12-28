 
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Lizzo grieves personal loss: 'I'm so heartbroken'

Lizzo's Christmas celebration was overshadowed by personal loss

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, December 28, 2023

Lizzo's Christmas celebration was overshadowed by personal loss

Singer Lizzo shared the sad news that her beloved family dog Pooka had passed away on Christmas Eve at the age of 18.

"I'm not ok im so heartbroken," penned Lizzo in the tribute post, adding, "rip Pooka."

The About Damn Time artist posted a tribute to the late pup on Instagram, including photos from sweet memories over Pooka's long life that she spent with Lizzo.

Most showed Lizzo smiling with Pooka, while one captured them having one last moment in bed. Lizzo also included a paw print and Pooka's name etched in clay. In an earlier post with her mother and sister, Lizzo leaned down to kiss Pooka one final time.

She captioned the posts honoring Pooka's lifespan from 2005-2023 and calling the dog her "Pooka Diamanté Jefferson."

Fans and peers like SZA offered condolences in the comments, with SZA writing, "Wait nooo !! I'm so honored [to] have met you."

Lizzo's makeup artist also paid respects, as many followers expressed sympathy. The family loss came on Christmas Eve, but the outpouring of support showed how beloved Pooka was as part of Lizzo's crew for 18 years. The artist commemorated cherished remembrances of time with her late pup.

