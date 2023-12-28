Tom Brady still together with Irina Shayk: ‘They never broke up!'

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk sparked romance rumours after they were spotted flirting in a car in July

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are still dating, an insider has revealed while claiming that the two never “technically” called it quits.



A tipster close to the situation told Life & Style that the former NFL quarterback and the Russian supermodel just got busy with their kids and lives.

However, they still have feelings for each other and do meet when life allows them. “Apparently, Tom and Irina never technically broke up,” the insider said.

“They both simply got busy, with raising kids and working,” the source said, adding that since his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, Brady does not want to be in a serious relationship.

“Irina totally understands that,” the publication shared. “Tom was married to Gisele for 13 years. He’s having fun, and so is she.”

It was reported in October that romance between Tom Brady and Irina Shayk has “fizzled out” just three months after they reportedly started dating.

They were first linked together when they were seen flirting in his car outside his Los Angeles home in July.