Thursday, December 28, 2023
James Bond's Pierce Brosnan faces court date for Yellowstone park violations

Brosnan could face penalties of up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine for violating federal rules

Thursday, December 28, 2023

James Bond's Pierce Brosnan faces court date for Yellowstone park violations

Renowned actor Pierce Brosnan is set to appear in court in Wyoming after allegedly straying into restricted and perilous hot springs at Yellowstone National Park. 

The James Bond star is accused of deviating from the approved path to get a closer look at thermals in the Mammoth Terraces section, leading to two citations on November 1.

According to Daily Mail, the court documents obtained by the publication reveal that Brosnan is charged with Foot Travel in a Thermal Area and Closure Violation. 

Scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephanie Hambrick on January 23, Brosnan could face penalties of up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine for violating federal rules that mandate visitors to stay on designated walkways.

The Mammoth Terraces, known for their ever-changing colors and activity, are subject to strict safety measures due to the hazardous nature of the thermal features. 

Brosnan is the latest in a series of tourists attempting to defy regulations at Yellowstone, where at least 22 people have lost their lives due to burns sustained in hot springs and geysers.

