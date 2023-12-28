The Smothers Brothers, pioneers of comedy, began their journey in 1959, captivating audiences with their wit

Smothers Brothers' Tom Smothers dies at 86 after cancer battle

Renowned comedian Tom Smothers, half of the iconic duo the Smothers Brothers, has passed away at the age of 86.

The National Comedy Center, representing his family, confirmed that Tom died on Boxing Day in Santa Rosa, California, after a courageous battle with cancer.

According to Metro, in a heartfelt statement, Tom's brother and comedy partner, Dick Smothers, expressed deep sorrow at the loss: "Tom was not only the loving older brother that everyone would want in their life, he was a one-of-a-kind creative partner.

Our relationship was like a good marriage – the longer we were together, the more we loved and respected one another. We were truly blessed."

The Smothers Brothers, pioneers of comedy, began their journey in 1959, captivating audiences with their wit.

Their CBS show, The Smothers Brothers, and later The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, marked a significant chapter in television history.

The latter, which ran from 1967 for three series, not only garnered 11 Emmy Award nominations but also launched the careers of stars like Steve Martin and Rob Reiner.

Tom Smothers was not only a comedic genius but also a champion for freedom of speech. Journey Gunderson, executive director at the National Comedy Centre, paid tribute, highlighting Tom's role in transforming television and culture.

Tom is survived by his brother Dick, children Bo and Riley Rose Smothers, grandson Phoenix, Marcy Carriker Smothers, sister-in-law Marie Smothers, and several nephews and a niece.