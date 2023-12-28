 
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Bradley Cooper's 'Maestro' ruined 'The View' host holiday

Bradley Cooper's Maestro is creating Oscar buzz, but the biopic failed to attract The View cohost Meghan McCain's nod as she was irked the film ruined her holiday break.

"Watched Maestro last night and….I could barely get through it. I'm frustrated I wasted what little free time I have open at night (with 2 young kids) watching it," the opinionated anchor tweeted.

Questioning the buzz around the movie, the conservative pundit shared, "Why are so many Oscar buzz movies like this and so disappointing? Who are these movies for?"

Despite her criticism, Maestro won scores of laurels from critics and fans alike, leading the film on a path to the Oscars.

In the meantime, Bradley is uncompromising about his filmmaking: no chairs on set.

Sharing his strict rule on Variety's Directors on Directors, The Hangover star told his fellow director Spike Lee that he does not allow chairs on his sets, adding, "I feel like your energy dips the minute you sit down."

Elsewhere in the interview, Bradley shared his opinion on how filmmaking changed vastly after working on Maestro.

He said, "I will say this about Maestro: I grew up on this movie. It changed me as an artist." 

Adding, "I executed exactly my vision. And that was the result of just having so much time to think and write and prepare to act in this movie."

