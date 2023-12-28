Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater move under the same roof as their romance hits up

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater love story takes new turn

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's budding romance is reaching a new level as the pair reportedly are living together.



Well-placed sources told TMZ, "Ariana and Ethan live under the same roof in New York City. That said, we're told each maintains a separate residence, but they are together almost all of the time."

Dishing on the pair's outstanding chemistry, the bird chirped the couple have been so gelled together that they do not need any fancy restaurants to spend quality time.

"They vibe together and enjoy each other's company to the point they'd rather spend time together as a couple than galivante around town to fancy restaurants," the source added.



However, the tipster tattled that the duo's prior commitments mean they would not be together for a long period, "Ariana will return to England early next year to finish filming "Wicked."

"It's unclear whether Ethan will go he has a commitment on Broadway where he stars in "Spamalot," the mole squealed.

Adding, "Even if they are on separate continents while she finishes the film, we're told she'll only be in England for a short period of time."

But, the insider maintained the power couple will revert to their status quo after the Grammy winner returns to NYC.

Ariana and Ethan's dating speculations started to gain traction when they co-starred in Wicked.

Soon, after the pair began to get close and it was established, they were a thing.