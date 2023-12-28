Miley Cyrus has an art to read future?

Decisions related to Miley Cyrus’ personal life suggest she trusts her gut feelings in them

From divorce to finding love again, Miley Cyrus’s last few years could arguably be called a ‘roller coaster.’

Amid these crucial developments in her personal life, she seemingly always goes with her ‘gut feeling.’

One such example was her divorce from Liam Hemsworth. The Wrecking Ball singer revealed her gut knew exactly when the spark in her eight-month marriage was over.

Describing the fateful moment, the 31-year-old shared in her Used to Be Young series, “I just want to slow down because this is actually serious," referring to a Glastonbury Festival performance in 2019.

“The day of the [Glastonbury] show was the day I had decided it was no longer going to work in my life to be in that relationship.”

In 2019, the pair called it quits. Explaining the lessons from the split, she revealed, “That was another moment where the work, the performance, the character came first.“

Adding, "I guess that’s why it’s now so important to me for that not to be the case — that the human comes first.”

Following her divorce, Miley again apparently went for what her heart believed when she fell in love with a drummer, Maxx Morando.

Spilling the beans on her romance, an insider told Us Weekly, “Miley could see a healthy, positive, and fruitful life with Maxx,” adding, “She’s learning from her past marriage and relationships and wants to build toward a better future with him.”

Giving a peek into Miley’s gut feeling, the mole squealed, “Miley is very much in love,” adding that she was hearing wedding bells again.