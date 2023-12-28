Readers will get to see the 'new' side of Rebel Wilson in her tell-all book 'Rebel Rising'

Rebel Wilson wants world to 'see unseen side' of her

Rebel Wilson couldn't control her excitement as her upcoming memoir Rebel Rising was about to hit the shelf, which would lead the fans to discover her new side.



Taking to Instagram, The Hustle star opened up about the book, "This is how I'm spending my nights of my holidays," adding, "Just another few thousand to go for the first people that buy the book."

She continued, "You guys, I mean, I can't wait for you to read this," noting, "You're going to see a whole new side of me. Lots of funny stuff, and serious stuff."

"And hopefully you guys will love the book as much as I've loved writing it — although sometimes its been gut-wrenching and emotional."

Rebel previously admitted that her memoir-writing experience was scary but exciting.

"I've been writing the book for the past 18 months because when I write, I have to be totally by myself and isolated, she told People.

Noting, "It's just been this secret thing I've been doing by myself for 18 months. It's so exciting now that it's done."

Rebel Rising will focus on the actress's journey in Hollywood, her struggles with her weight, fertility, sexuality and more.

The book will be released on April 2.