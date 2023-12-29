 
Friday, December 29, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Bianca Censori to remain unfazed amid Kanye West new controversy

Bianca Censori is seemingly protecting her peace at all cost despite Kanye's controversial new announcment

Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, December 29, 2023

Bianca Censori is seemingly embracing the long-lost 'peace' in her life amid Kanye West's new social media controversy. 

After making a public apology for his seemingly anti-semitic behaviour, the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian is now under fire for making a bizarre announcement. 

The announcement in question refers to Kanye's launch of Yeezy Pods, which is a high-end sock collection. 

The American rapper left fans baffled as he opted for a confusing name for Yeezy's socks collection just a day after he apologized to the Jewish community. Additionally, the hefty sale price of $200 for the pair of socks was also bashed by some netizens.

Despite these emerging controversies related to her husband, Bianca is expected to be embracing 'peace' in her "love life" after a long year of her tumultuous marriage. 

The skilled celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman has returned with big predictions regarding the future of the celebrity couple. 

Looking at the couple's star signs and birth charts, Inbaal has analyzed the two major astrological factors that will impact Capricorns, which is the zodiac sign of Bianca.

As per the findings of the psychic, 2024 will be the year of “big” changes for Kanye’s new wife.

Inbaal disclosed to The Mirror, that for Bianca’s zodiac "serious Saturn, the ruling planet for the sign of the Sea-goat, is in romantic Pisces all year long," noting, "This means that love life will be Bianca's top priority every month of the year."

She went on to conclude, "This means that love life will be Bianca's top priority every month of the year," despite the backlash the Vultures crooner is receiving. 

