Kelly Clarkson moved in with ‘a stranger' before ‘American Idol' win

Friday, December 29, 2023
Kelly Clarkson got candid about her early struggles pursuing a career in music during a chat with Kevin Bacon on her talk show. The American Idol alum revealed she initially moved to L.A. to live with a “random stranger” as she had no other options.
"I actually moved out to L.A. with some random person I did not know," Clarkson recounted. "Yeah, she just needed a roommate. I was like, 'I'll do it.' I moved from Texas to L.A. with a stranger."
Unfortunately, their home soon burned down, leaving Clarkson to sleep in her car for a few days. In a stroke of luck, she then decided to audition for American Idol and the rest is history as they say.
"I slept in my car for a few days and then tried out for a show called American Idol, so it all worked out! Life!" she said.
"I feel like everyone in this industry has some crazy thing where you've either lived in a car or on a mattress in someone's house," the 41-year-old noted. "You really gotta want your dream. The universe makes you really want it."
The mother-of-two seemed happier than ever after making the big decision to relocate from L.A. to New York City with her kids. Clarkson admitted having reservations but wanted a fresh start outside of L.A.
Clarkson opened up about privately facing struggles in her personal life prior to the move. “What’s cool for me with Season 5 is I am in such a great place, not only with my kids, but with me personally and with the show,” she added of her series. “I feel like a weight has lifted. That move was very needed. I think the thing I'm most excited about with Season 5, on a selfish level, is just showing up to work smiling and actually meaning it. That's a beautiful gift that you don't realize until you're out of it."