Kelly Clarkson moved in with ‘a stranger' before ‘American Idol' win

Kelly Clarkson is detailing her struggles before her career began with 2002 ‘American Idol’ win

Kelly Clarkson got candid about her early struggles pursuing a career in music during a chat with Kevin Bacon on her talk show. The American Idol alum revealed she initially moved to L.A. to live with a “random stranger” as she had no other options.

"I actually moved out to L.A. with some random person I did not know," Clarkson recounted. "Yeah, she just needed a roommate. I was like, 'I'll do it.' I moved from Texas to L.A. with a stranger."

Unfortunately, their home soon burned down, leaving Clarkson to sleep in her car for a few days. In a stroke of luck, she then decided to audition for American Idol and the rest is history as they say.

"I slept in my car for a few days and then tried out for a show called American Idol, so it all worked out! Life!" she said.

"I feel like everyone in this industry has some crazy thing where you've either lived in a car or on a mattress in someone's house," the 41-year-old noted. "You really gotta want your dream. The universe makes you really want it."

The mother-of-two seemed happier than ever after making the big decision to relocate from L.A. to New York City with her kids. Clarkson admitted having reservations but wanted a fresh start outside of L.A.

Clarkson opened up about privately facing struggles in her personal life prior to the move. “What’s cool for me with Season 5 is I am in such a great place, not only with my kids, but with me personally and with the show,” she added of her series. “I feel like a weight has lifted. That move was very needed. I think the thing I'm most excited about with Season 5, on a selfish level, is just showing up to work smiling and actually meaning it. That's a beautiful gift that you don't realize until you're out of it."