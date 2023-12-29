 
menu
Friday, December 29, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle won't let Netflix 'cut ties' after Spotify loss

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would not be left alone by Netflix

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, December 29, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would not be left by streaming giant Netflix, says an expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will stay intact in their contract with the company despite a failure in their deal with Spotify.

PR expert Lynn Carratt told the Mirror: "There [were] rumours in mid-2023 that streaming-giant Netflix would follow suit and cut ties with Harry and Meghan like Spotify, but I don’t think this will be the case.

"Netflix have publicly said that their ‘exciting journey’, with the couple won’t be over anytime soon."

She added : "I’m certain, audiences would like to see a second fly-on-the-wall documentary about how family life is for them now and see how the children have changed and grown-up. We really don’t get much of an insight into their home life, it’s more often or not related to the Royal family."

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to talk 'Archie, Lili' in 'family life' docuseries
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to talk 'Archie, Lili' in 'family life' docuseries
Kelly Clarkson moved in with ‘a stranger' before ‘American Idol' win
Kelly Clarkson moved in with ‘a stranger' before ‘American Idol' win
Inside Princess Diana's 'terrifying' and 'uneasy' last Christmases with royals
Inside Princess Diana's 'terrifying' and 'uneasy' last Christmases with royals
Lance Bass confirms another NSYNC reunion is in motion video
Lance Bass confirms another NSYNC reunion is in motion
Holly Willoughby to make HUGE TV comeback with THIS show
Holly Willoughby to make HUGE TV comeback with THIS show
Kim Kardashian addresses 'extra thumb' controversy
Kim Kardashian addresses 'extra thumb' controversy
Taylor Swift got ' best gift ever' on Christmas day from beau Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift got ' best gift ever' on Christmas day from beau Travis Kelce
Netflix 'Stranger Things' season 5 receives new exciting update
Netflix 'Stranger Things' season 5 receives new exciting update
Top 10 kdramas of 2023 that ruled our screens
Top 10 kdramas of 2023 that ruled our screens
Prince Harry's work ridiculed for being ‘iced lattes' in ‘roundtable affirmations'
Prince Harry's work ridiculed for being ‘iced lattes' in ‘roundtable affirmations'
Prince Andrew' branded so ‘toxic' even guards can taser him away video
Prince Andrew' branded so ‘toxic' even guards can taser him away
Prince Andrew's branded an ‘unequivocally detested' man by a ‘full nation' video
Prince Andrew's branded an ‘unequivocally detested' man by a ‘full nation'