Meghan Markle won't let Netflix 'cut ties' after Spotify loss

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would not be left alone by Netflix

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would not be left by streaming giant Netflix, says an expert.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will stay intact in their contract with the company despite a failure in their deal with Spotify.

PR expert Lynn Carratt told the Mirror: "There [were] rumours in mid-2023 that streaming-giant Netflix would follow suit and cut ties with Harry and Meghan like Spotify, but I don’t think this will be the case.

"Netflix have publicly said that their ‘exciting journey’, with the couple won’t be over anytime soon."

She added : "I’m certain, audiences would like to see a second fly-on-the-wall documentary about how family life is for them now and see how the children have changed and grown-up. We really don’t get much of an insight into their home life, it’s more often or not related to the Royal family."