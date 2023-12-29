 
Friday, December 29, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan waiting for 'official invite' to see King Charles: 'Need him'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to see the Royal Family again

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will seemingly make hopeful attempts to meet the Royal Family in 2024.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are aware their life is incomplete without their Royal connection and are striving hard to score a meeting with His Majesty King Charles.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward tells GB News that the couple "need the King and his blessing far more than the King needs them.”

"Obviously King Charles wants to see his son and his grandchildren, and last summer he apparently invited them to Balmoral, which they turned down."

Meanwhile, former royal butler Paul Burrell says an informal meeting with the King is hardly possible.

"He knows that even though he could probably drive up to Kensington Palace and go through the police because he's a prince. And he could probably knock on Kate and William's door. But he knows that's not what he should do. Because he won't go anywhere near a royal residence and he will not bother the Royals unless he's invited in,” he notes.

