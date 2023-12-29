Kim Kardashian reveals plans to ring in the new year

 
Friday, December 29, 2023
Kim Kardashian may not go all out for new year's eve 

Reality TV star and business mogul Kim Kardashian revealed she will be spending a low-key New Year's Eve at her house. The SKKN by Kim Instagram account shared photos and details of her indoor celebration.

One image showed Kardashian with skincare products on her face as she gazed into the camera. The caption read: “So, what is Kim actually doing this New Year's Eve? She's staying home for a cozy night of self-care.”

An interactive graphic displayed options for what Kardashian would do if staying in or going out for the holiday. At home, she would wear Skims cozy wear and sip chamomile tea while using her resurfacing mask. If out, it would be something glamorous, an 818 tequila drink, and her oil drops.

At home she prefers peace and quiet, but 2000s R&B if socializing. The post offered a glimpse into the mom-of-four's low-key evening of relaxation.

Earlier in the week, Kardashian hosted her annual lavish Christmas Eve party in Calabasas, where artists like Tank and Babyface performed R&B hits. 

The celebrity guestlist included Paris Hilton and Timothee Chalamet. Kardashian dazzled in a baby blue dress that showed her busty cleavage.

While she turned up the glam for the family bash, she'll be unwinding solo this New Year's with de-stressing skincare routine and calming activities. 

