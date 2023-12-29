 
Friday, December 29, 2023
John Oates of legendary duo Hall & Oates reflect on 60-year music legacy

The dispute involves accusations of partnership betrayal and strategic timing to disrupt Hall's ongoing tour

John Oates of the legendary duo Hall & Oates has recently opened up about the duo's illustrious six-decade career in the music industry, even as they grapple with a legal dispute that emerged last month.

Oates, 75, expressed his pride in the enduring legacy of Hall & Oates' music, emphasizing that their combined catalogue and 50-year career will always overshadow their individual projects.

In a recent interview on the Behind The Velvet Rope With David Yontef podcast, he likened the current state of their partnership to a long day at a museum, acknowledging the strain but emphasizing the enduring value of their musical collaboration.

The legal tension arose when Daryl Hall, 77, filed a lawsuit last November, alleging that Oates planned to sell his share of their joint venture, Whole Oats Enterprises LLP (WOE), to Primary Waves Music without Hall's consent. 

Hall contends that this move violates a business agreement they reached in October 2021.

Hall was granted a temporary restraining order to facilitate the legal proceedings. 

The dispute involves accusations of partnership betrayal and strategic timing to disrupt Hall's ongoing tour. The legal case is set to be resolved through a confidential arbitration process.

Despite the legal challenges, Hall & Oates remain one of the most successful duos in rock history, with 29 of their 33 singles reaching the US Top 40 between 1974 and 1991. 

Their iconic hits, such as Rich Girl, Kiss On My List, and Maneater, continue to resonate, with over 80 million units sold over their illustrious career.

