Eminem seeks protection from deposition in legal battle with RHOP stars

Eminem, an acclaimed rapper whose real name is Marshall Mathers, has sought protection from the U.S. Trademark Trial and Appeal Board to avoid appearing in person for a deposition in an ongoing trademark dispute with Real Housewives of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon.



The 51-year-old rapper filed papers on December 15, requesting permission to skip a deposition with the Bravo personalities.

Eminem had earlier opposed Bryant and Dixon's attempt to trademark their podcast, Reasonably Shady, citing potential confusion for consumers.

According to Daily Mail, his legal team argues that the efforts to depose Eminem are premature and procedurally improper.

Eminem's lawyers claim that the rapper has limited knowledge of the issues at hand, and any deposition would be duplicative, as other professionals on his team possess superior knowledge.

The legal filing highlights that Bryant and Dixon have made no effort to obtain the information through more convenient means.

The dispute originated in February when Eminem opposed the RHOP stars' trademark for their podcast, expressing concern that it could damage his brand.

Eminem has held the trademark for "Shady" since 1998. Bryant and Dixon, who launched the Reasonably Shady podcast in November 2021, plan to sell merchandise under the podcast name, celebrating significant success with over 5 million downloads and a nomination for Outstanding Arts and Entertainment Podcast at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards in 2022.