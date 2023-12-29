Bruce Willis’ wife gets candid about her emotional state amid actor’s illness

Bruce Willis wife Emma Heming Willis says ‘holidays are hard’ since the actor was diagnosed of dementia

Bruce Willis wife, Emma Heming Willis, got candid about her emotional state as she deals with her husband’s diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

In a video shared on her Instagram account, the model-actor appeared exhausted as she talked about the importance of having people in your life you can open up to.

She said she had a “good cry” with one of her girlfriends on her 16th wedding anniversary with The Sixth Sense star, admitting that since Bruce’s dementia, “anniversaries are harder.”

“Holidays are hard,” she said in the video. “Anniversaries are hard. But for me, this year has really been about building a community and connection.”

“And I just want to say that has been my lifeline and I just want to thank you for that,” she added.



Emma also penned a lengthy caption, expressing gratitude to people who send her well wishes as they make her feel “less alone” while struggling with taking care of Bruce.

“Bruce calls it the ‘inner circle.’ It’s people that we are fortunate to have in our lives that we can call, trust and rely on,” she wrote.

“I’m lucky enough to have an inner circle of people that don’t offer a way to fix-it but can just listen. That helps tremendously.”

Emma added, “That inner circle is also here on this channel. This past year it was imperative for me to finally be able to build community and connection. And you have shown up.”

Before signing off she thanked her followers for the messages of "love and support" with her that she can't get back to but appreciate from her heart.

“I wish I could answer all the messages because they are deep, raw and poetic but please know that I appreciate them so very much,” she penned. “It also makes me feel less alone. I am grateful to you."