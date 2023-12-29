Gigi Hadid excited to become neighbours with beau Bradley Cooper in Pennsylvania, source

Bradley Cooper buys home near Gigi Hadid to spend more time with model

Gigi Hadid was thrilled after her beau Bradley Cooper reportedly purchased a home near her mom, Yolanda Hadid’s farms in Pennsylvania.



According to Life & Style, the Maestro star believes it would be a good opportunity for him and the supermodel to connect with each other on a better level.

A tipster close to the situation has told the publication that Cooper has asked Gigi to help decorate his house, hinting that their romance is heating up.

The source also noted how Cooper is convinced his daughter, Lea, he shares with Irina Shayk, and Gigi’s little girl, Khai, can developed a strong bonding leading them to make “memories there together — as part of a blended family.”

“Gigi showed him around town, and they spent time with her mom,” the insider said, adding that the Hollywood hunk “absolutely loved it.”

“Bradley wants Gigi to help decorate,” the insider added. “She’s thrilled that they’ll be neighbors! No doubt she’ll be spending a lot of time at the house.”

Sharing insight into their romance, the insider said, “Gigi and Bradley are actually getting quite serious,” says a source, adding that this new Pennsylvania nest is part of the plans they’re making for the future.”

“Despite keeping a very low profile, they are with one another a lot, often meeting up late and spending the night together. Obviously, they’re both super busy, but they really go out of their way to make time to see each other.”