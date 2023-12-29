Meghan Markle's husband Prince Harry released his memoir Spare in January

Meghan Markle won't write her own memoir: ‘I really don't think'

Rumours are rife that Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will follow in the footsteps of her husband Prince Harry in writing her own memoir.



It is also claimed that Meghan Markle may discuss the royal race row, sparked by Omid Scobie in his bombshell book Endgame, in her memoir.

Now, the Royally Obsessed podcast co-host Rachel Bowie believes Meghan Markle was not going to write her own memoir.

She said: “I really don’t think Meghan is going to write one. I may be wrong, I might be swallowing my words this time next year.

“But, l just don’t… like you said, it’s an incredible value to us as royal watchers to have Harry’s first-hand account.”

However, about Harry’s memoir Spare, Bowie said, “I know, and it will forever flavour our royal perspective, even if you’re sceptical of it, so much information was shared, it’s a valuable piece of context.”

According to Daily Express UK, commentator Roberta Fiorito claimed: “It’s once in a generation, because Diana’s and now Harry’s” referring to Princess Diana’s authorized biography, titled Diana: Her True Story by Andrew Morton, published in 1992.