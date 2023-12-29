King Charles to go against Prince Phillip to take major decision about Andrew

King Charles to take major decision about Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s future

Prince Andrew is expected to tie the knot again with Sarah Ferguson after she was invited to join the Royal family on Christmas Day church service.

According to The Daily Beast, the Duke of York would have remarried Fergie earlier, but Prince Phillip was against his reunion with Ferguson.

Even after his death, Queen Elizabeth did not give green signal to Andrew to go ahead with his marriage plans as she could not betray Phillip.

However, King Charles has no such issues with allowing Andrew to exchange vows with Fergie, as revealed by a close pal of Duke of York.

They told the publication that Andrew and Fergie will get remarried “within a few years,” adding, “It seems inevitable now that they will just formalize it within a few years and remarry.”

“They live in the same house, they spend all their time together, they adore the children, they don’t ever argue,” the pal added.

The insider continued, “The idea of remarriage has always been a running joke, but I think Fergie going to church has genuinely shifted the dial. If you think about it practically, what would need to happen?

“Andrew would need to ask his brother’s permission, and given his own romantic history, and the events of this week, you would have to guess he would agree.

“It could never have happened when Prince Philip was alive. He ruled the family with a rod of iron and he loathed her. And Queen Elizabeth wouldn’t have gone against Philip’s wishes, even after his death.

“The simple fact is that if they wanted to remarry now, they could. Maybe they won’t do so immediately, but if you look a few years down the line I don’t think it’s an absurd suggestion anymore.”