'Gossip Girl' star Leighton Meester schools Adam Brody on motherhood

Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester got real about motherhood with her husband Adam Brody.

The 37-year-old actress was recently interviewed by the American actor for Interview magazine where she talked about how having their children has affected her acting career.

The pair got married in 2014 and share an 8 year-old daughter named Arlo and a 3 year-old son whose name they haven’t disclosed yet.

"It's inevitable that it’s changed, and we've had these conversations endlessly. I wouldn't change anything and I'm proud of the mom I am. But I also feel like I'm open to a lot of self-doubt and worry, and to more extreme hypervigilance and neurosis,” Leighton tells her husband.

"All I can do is take it a day at a time. But when I'm with my kids, our kids, I feel like all I can do is be present. Then when I'm working, I miss them like crazy,” she added while talking about "mother guilt."



However, Leighton also mentioned the bright side of being a mom and confessed that it gave her a lot of compassion and appreciation for other people.

“Particularly, when it comes to children. It's not like a regular job. You work for 3 months, nonstop, day and night, and then not at all for the rest of the time. It's preferable,” she concluded.