Prince Harry ‘has a way back' amid comparisons with Prince Andrew

Prince Harry has just been compared to Prince Andrew in a shocking turn of events

File Footage

Prince Harry’s chances of a reconciliation with the Firm have just been compared to that of Prince Andrew.



All of these claims have been issued by royal commentator Richard Eden.

His comments have been shared in the latest edition of the Palace Confidential newsletter.

In it, he touched on the possibility of a reconciliation and compared his chances to that of Prince Andrew.

In the eyes of the expert, “The King’s embrace of the Duke and Duchess of York shows that there is a way back for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,' writes Eden.”

“However, unlike Harry and Meghan, Andrew and Sarah have never attacked the Royal Family. Quite the opposite: they have always lavished praise on their relations.”

“King Charles used his Christmas Day broadcast to emphasize that ‘the words of Jesus seem more than ever relevant’.”

Not to mention,, “He demonstrated his capacity for forgiveness by inviting Sarah, Duchess of York to join her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, and senior members of the Royal Family at church in Sandringham.”

All in all, “The fact that Andrew was also with the working royals, for the second year running, shows that the King is determined to be a forgiving monarch.”

“His brother was stripped of royal duties by their late mother, Queen Elizabeth, because of his deeply ill-advised friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.”

Before concluding Mr Eden also said, “The Duke of York is said to be particularly grateful for the King’s welcome to him and Sarah because he is ‘tormented’ by the forthcoming publication of court documents which are expected to link him to the late Epstein and reignite the sordid scandal.”