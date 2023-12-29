 
Friday, December 29, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton, Prince William issued warning over 'lazy' reputation: 'Dangerous'

Prince William and Kate Middleton were very much expected to be the ‘star players and to be the star attraction for positive publicity’

Eloise Wells Morin

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William have been issued a stark warning about their reputation over their current work and home balance, which has enabled their critics to paint them as ‘lazy’.

The GB News claimed the future UK king and queen performed 172 and 123 engagements respectively throughout 2023, and a royal expert says Prince William was prioritising his family life.

Speaking to GB News, royal expert Gareth Russell said, "The danger for them is that even though this is almost certainly motivated by prioritising their home life, it has enabled their critics to paint them as lazy.

"That reputation can take quite a bit of time to shirk off at the moment.”

Gareth Russell further said because of the difficulties the monarchy has had in the last few years, Prince William and Kate Middleton were very much expected to be the ‘star players and to be the star attraction for positive publicity.’

The British historian and journalist further said if Kate and William are not seen as often, there was a risk that they enable their critics to write the story for them.

