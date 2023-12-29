 
Friday, December 29, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles's raw relationship with Camilla exposed by sister-in-law

King Charles’ sister-in-law gets candid about the relationship Camilla has with the reigning King of England

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, December 29, 2023

File Footage

King Charles’ sister-in-law has just weighed in on the relationship Queen Camilla has, behind closed doors.

Insight into everything has been brought to light by Annabel Elliot, in a BBC One royal documentary titled Charles III: The Coronation Year.

Referencing everything, she said, “I've known her a long time off and on. Her understanding of the role and how much difference it makes to the King has been absolutely outstanding.”

“This role is not something that she'd be a natural for but she does it really well. She provides that change of speed and tone, that's equally important.”

Read More: King Charles, Queen Camilla marriage on the rocks after biggest fight

Ms Elliot also went on to add, “She's somebody who is completely loyal and she isn't somebody who has huge highs and lows.”

“He brings to her everything. I'm not talking about all of this [she said, referring to Buckingham Palace], but... he has such a knowledge and interest in so many different things, which she wouldn't really have been open to if she hadn't met him.”

“They are yin and yang, really. They really are polar opposites. But I think it works brilliantly.”

