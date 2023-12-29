 
Friday, December 29, 2023
Melanie Walker

Travis Kelce's family uses Taylor Swift to make special request?

Travis Kelce spent his Christmas with Taylor Swift, her parents Scott and Andrea and her brother Austin

Melanie Walker

Friday, December 29, 2023

Travis Kelce's family uses Taylor Swift to make special request?

Travis Kelce’s family have grown a liking to Taylor Swift as they continue to tease him subtly.

For their podcast New Heights Christmas special episode, the tight end and his brother Jason Kelce invited the latter’s wife Kylie to join them for a chat.

During the conversation, the WAG teased Travis by first sharing how Jason won’t get her a cat.

“Here’s the deal, I told Jason that I wanted to get a cat and he told me no,” she said while warning the tight end to not send her kids “anything with a heartbeat.”

Read More: Taylor Swift's brother gets Travis Kelce the sweetest Christmas gift

Trying to take one for the team, Kylie tried swaying Travis by saying: “I feel like you might like cats now. I don’t want you to send a cat, I just want you to get on my team here.”

Her comment referred to the fact that Taylor is famous for being a cat lover to the extent that she brought her own feline to the Time magazine cover shoot.

Travis also shared the gift he got from the Lover crooner's brother Austin.

"His gift to me was straight out of the bag, in the Santa sack. He handed me a VHS of my all-time favorite football movie Little Giants," the NFL star said.

