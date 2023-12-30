Cardi B and Offset fuel rumors of patch up

Cardi B and Offset unfollowed each other on Instagram and confirmed break up earlier this month

Rumors were swirling this week that estranged rappers Cardi B and Offset may have crossed paths in New York City. According to a fan on Instagram, user sssyxjaaaaas took selfies with both Cardi B and Offset while visiting a store in the Big Apple.

In the photos, Cardi B is wearing a pink hoodie showing off her nails. Offset was pictured in a black hoodie. Both of these outfits appeared to match what the two rappers were wearing in each other's Instagram stories from the same day visiting a store called Torrisi.

Cardi B and Offset have had an on-again, off-again relationship since first meeting in 2017. They secretly married later that year and share two children together - five-year-old daughter Kulture and two-year-old son Wave.

Earlier this month, Cardi B announced on social media that she and Offset had split again.

“I don’t know if you guys have been getting clues from me from my [Instagram] lives or from my stories when I put on certain music,” she shared in a video.

She continued: “I have been single for a minute now but i have been afraid... not afraid I just don’t know how to tell the world.”

“But I feel like today has been like a sign. The last time i got on live i kind of wanted to tell you guys but I didn’t know how to tell you, so I changed my mind,” added the 31-year-old.