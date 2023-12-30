 
menu
Saturday, December 30, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Cardi B and Offset fuel rumors of patch up

Cardi B and Offset unfollowed each other on Instagram and confirmed break up earlier this month

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, December 30, 2023

Cardi B and Offset unfollowed each other on Instagram and confirmed break up earlier this month
Cardi B and Offset unfollowed each other on Instagram and confirmed break up earlier this month

Rumors were swirling this week that estranged rappers Cardi B and Offset may have crossed paths in New York City. According to a fan on Instagram, user sssyxjaaaaas took selfies with both Cardi B and Offset while visiting a store in the Big Apple.

In the photos, Cardi B is wearing a pink hoodie showing off her nails. Offset was pictured in a black hoodie. Both of these outfits appeared to match what the two rappers were wearing in each other's Instagram stories from the same day visiting a store called Torrisi.

Cardi B and Offset have had an on-again, off-again relationship since first meeting in 2017. They secretly married later that year and share two children together - five-year-old daughter Kulture and two-year-old son Wave.

Earlier this month, Cardi B announced on social media that she and Offset had split again.

“I don’t know if you guys have been getting clues from me from my [Instagram] lives or from my stories when I put on certain music,” she shared in a video.

She continued: “I have been single for a minute now but i have been afraid... not afraid I just don’t know how to tell the world.”

“But I feel like today has been like a sign. The last time i got on live i kind of wanted to tell you guys but I didn’t know how to tell you, so I changed my mind,” added the 31-year-old.

Charlie Sheen ‘not stressed' amid assault case
Charlie Sheen ‘not stressed' amid assault case
Ariana Grande calls 2023 ‘the most challenging' year amid Ethan Slater romance
Ariana Grande calls 2023 ‘the most challenging' year amid Ethan Slater romance
Prince Andrew called a ‘great cancer' and a ‘thick, entitled' man
Prince Andrew called a ‘great cancer' and a ‘thick, entitled' man
King Charles' bid to rehabilitate a ‘stupid person' like Prince Andrew laid bare
King Charles' bid to rehabilitate a ‘stupid person' like Prince Andrew laid bare
Lee Sun-kyun's wife wells up with grief amid 'Parasite' actor's funeral
Lee Sun-kyun's wife wells up with grief amid 'Parasite' actor's funeral
Taylor Swift's father under fire after his scathing rant about singer surfaces
Taylor Swift's father under fire after his scathing rant about singer surfaces
Selena Gomez receives a 'rare' comment by Francia Raisa amid Benny Blanco relationship
Selena Gomez receives a 'rare' comment by Francia Raisa amid Benny Blanco relationship
Angelina-Brad's daughter Shiloh puts on a united front with siblings
Angelina-Brad's daughter Shiloh puts on a united front with siblings
Prince Harry to suffer 'repercussions' of 'bombshell' memoir for years
Prince Harry to suffer 'repercussions' of 'bombshell' memoir for years
Taylor Swift to welcome 'controversial fan' in next union with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift to welcome 'controversial fan' in next union with Travis Kelce
Kanye West struggles to see eye-to-eye with Bianca Censori: Report
Kanye West struggles to see eye-to-eye with Bianca Censori: Report
Travis Kelce's family uses Taylor Swift to make special request?
Travis Kelce's family uses Taylor Swift to make special request?