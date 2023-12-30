Insiders reveal that Bianca is now able to express her true self after standing up against Kanye's controlling tendencies

Kanye West ends social media hiatus with cryptic Instagram post

Kanye West has broken his social media hiatus, returning to Instagram with a rare glimpse into his life.

The 46-year-old rapper, also known as Ye, had previously taken a step back from social platforms following a series of controversial posts, including offensive remarks.

According to the Mirror, his comeback comes just weeks after reports of an alleged "explosive fight" with his wife, Bianca Censori.



The quarrel apparently reached a boiling point when Bianca issued an ultimatum, demanding that Kanye cease his controlling behaviour or face the possibility of her departure.

In the newly shared Instagram post, Kanye can be seen sitting in front of a mirror, donning a grey jumper and baggy black pants while obscuring his face with his hand. Notably absent from the snapshot was his wife, Bianca.

Sources claim that the conflict erupted after a Dubai event, where Bianca defied Kanye's imposed restrictions on her attire and behaviour.

The disagreement reportedly marked a significant turning point in their relationship, with insiders revealing that Bianca is now able to express her true self after standing up against Kanye's controlling tendencies.

Family and friends are said to be relieved, as Bianca has gained newfound freedom, evident in her recent appearances where she is pictured enjoying herself at parties and even partaking in a playful lap dance at a restaurant.