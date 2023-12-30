Here’s why ‘The Iron Claw’ has one moment of joy amid grief

‘The Iron Claw’ director explains why he included a dance scene in the dark film

The Iron Claw is a sad story about the Von Erich family. However, the director, Sean Durkin, wanted to add a scene that, for some time, distracted the viewers from the multiple tragedies -- the family faced. Thus, Kevin Von Erich’s (Zac Efron) wedding scene came into place.



Speaking about the joyous moment, the filmmaker told Today.com, “I wanted to have a really joyful wedding and I wanted it to be loose and pure.”



He continued, “And then there’s this thing happening with David under the surface that’s coming (next), and I just wanted to have this very pure moment before things fall apart.”

The wrestling family watched many of their kin falling asleep in death’s cradle, prompting the director to include a celebration scene.



“The line dance felt like a fun thing (to include),” he shared.

Adding, “That didn’t come from anything real, that was just preparing a little dance as brothers for the wedding. I thought it felt really real and fun, and we had a lot of fun doing it.”



Sean noted, “That’s also how the family, despite all the tragedy, lives on for people who both knew them and were fans of them.”