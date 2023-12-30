 
menu
Saturday, December 30, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Here's why ‘The Iron Claw' has one moment of joy amid grief

‘The Iron Claw’ director explains why he included a dance scene in the dark film

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, December 30, 2023

Here’s why ‘The Iron Claw’ has one moment of joy amid grief
Here’s why ‘The Iron Claw’ has one moment of joy amid grief

The Iron Claw is a sad story about the Von Erich family. However, the director, Sean Durkin, wanted to add a scene that, for some time, distracted the viewers from the multiple tragedies -- the family faced. Thus, Kevin Von Erich’s (Zac Efron) wedding scene came into place.

Speaking about the joyous moment, the filmmaker told Today.com, “I wanted to have a really joyful wedding and I wanted it to be loose and pure.”

He continued, “And then there’s this thing happening with David under the surface that’s coming (next), and I just wanted to have this very pure moment before things fall apart.”

The wrestling family watched many of their kin falling asleep in death’s cradle, prompting the director to include a celebration scene.

“The line dance felt like a fun thing (to include),” he shared. 

Adding, “That didn’t come from anything real, that was just preparing a little dance as brothers for the wedding. I thought it felt really real and fun, and we had a lot of fun doing it.”

Sean noted, “That’s also how the family, despite all the tragedy, lives on for people who both knew them and were fans of them.”

King Charles set to give Prince William new power amid abdication rumours video
King Charles set to give Prince William new power amid abdication rumours
King Charles issued new warning amid rift with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
King Charles issued new warning amid rift with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Zack Snyder shuns 'Rebel Moon' critics: 'No:1 movie'
Zack Snyder shuns 'Rebel Moon' critics: 'No:1 movie'
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice warned amid Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew's remarrying rumours
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice warned amid Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew's remarrying rumours
Anti-monarchy group comes out in support of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle video
Anti-monarchy group comes out in support of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Pete Davidson seen for the first time since mysterious show cancellations
Pete Davidson seen for the first time since mysterious show cancellations
Kanye West ends social media hiatus with cryptic Instagram post
Kanye West ends social media hiatus with cryptic Instagram post
Zac Efron, Lily James, Jeremy Allen White, show off line dancing skills
Zac Efron, Lily James, Jeremy Allen White, show off line dancing skills
Charlie Sheen ‘not stressed' amid assault case
Charlie Sheen ‘not stressed' amid assault case
Matt LeBlanc's ex Aurora Mulligan announces arrival of first child
Matt LeBlanc's ex Aurora Mulligan announces arrival of first child
Cardi B and Offset fuel rumors of patch up
Cardi B and Offset fuel rumors of patch up
Ariana Grande calls 2023 ‘the most challenging' year amid Ethan Slater romance
Ariana Grande calls 2023 ‘the most challenging' year amid Ethan Slater romance