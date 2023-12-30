Tom Cruise lauded for another 'daring' stunt by popular admirer

Tom Cruise, who lives up to his reputation for performing death-defying stunts, gets another popular admirer

The American actor, Tom Cruise who is popular for his “intense” and “dedicated” work ethic is being lauded for another “daring” stunt in a viral video.



The Mission: Impossible hitmaker has a fan following from all walks of life, and even a doting fan has emerged from India to hail the 61-year-old actor for his “pursuit of perfection.”

Earlier today, Smriti Irani, who is India’s union minister, took to her Instagram to share a clip of Tom’s praise-worthy performance.

She penned the caption for the viral clip: “When you take pursuit of perfection to a new ‘height’.”

The ‘daring’ clip was shot last year by Tom Cruise for one of his flicks in the Mission: Impossible film series.



In the viral clip, the new boyfriend of Elsina Khayrova can be seen riding a bike on a long ramp after which he jumps off a cliff. Moreover, as soon as he leaps, he lets go of the bike to open his parachute.

Upon seeing the canopy of the parachute, crew members breathed a sigh of relief and started cheering for the “daring” actor.

For those unversed, in order to get the perfect shot for his movie, Tom Cruise performed this dangerous stunt six times in a row.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tom took a whole year to prepare for this stunt, which has been named the most dangerous stunt in his entire career.