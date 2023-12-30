 
menu
Saturday, December 30, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

'Barbie' star America Ferrera reacts to shocking audience response

'Barbie' actress America Ferrera explains her reaction to fans massive reception to the film

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, December 30, 2023

Barbie star America Ferrera reacts to shocking audience response
'Barbie' star America Ferrera reacts to shocking audience response

Barbie was a major hit in 2023. The film's star, America Ferrera, opened up about the unexpectedly massive reception Greta Gerwig's movie received.

In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, the 39-year-old revealed the cast has to keep mum on the key details of the film on its global media tour.

"Yes, we were on this crazy global press tour, but nobody knew what the movie actually was! We were talking about the movie in a bigger sense, not wanting to spoil things, so it was incredible to sit back and watch it land with audiences — see what they responded to or were writing about," she shared.

However, America revealed the fans went for a surprise when they experienced the film in cinemas.

"It was also a bit frustrating to not get to engage with that. I think there’s an explosive energy around us getting to be back together and talking. It’s very welcome on my part," the actress said.

Tom Cruise lauded for another 'daring' stunt by popular admirer
Tom Cruise lauded for another 'daring' stunt by popular admirer
‘Trouble in paradise': Rihanna, A$AP Rocky ‘fighting all the time' amid criminal case video
‘Trouble in paradise': Rihanna, A$AP Rocky ‘fighting all the time' amid criminal case
Meghan Markle told to hold off memoir in 2024 despite having ‘lots to say'
Meghan Markle told to hold off memoir in 2024 despite having ‘lots to say'
King Charles delivers final blow to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
King Charles delivers final blow to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle unable to land any major deal despite her ‘desperate' efforts
Meghan Markle unable to land any major deal despite her ‘desperate' efforts
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck to grow apart amid ‘petty arguments' and ‘disagreements'
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck to grow apart amid ‘petty arguments' and ‘disagreements'
Kate Middleton, Prince William respond to critics with latest video video
Kate Middleton, Prince William respond to critics with latest video
Kanye West has no intention to make Bianca Censori his ‘priority' amid rift
Kanye West has no intention to make Bianca Censori his ‘priority' amid rift
Princess Diana's brother shares photo of 'black sheep' of Spencer family
Princess Diana's brother shares photo of 'black sheep' of Spencer family
Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew's remarrying rumours rejected
Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew's remarrying rumours rejected
Travis Kelce getting more closer to Taylor Swift's family: Here's how
Travis Kelce getting more closer to Taylor Swift's family: Here's how
King Charles set to give Prince William new power amid abdication rumours video
King Charles set to give Prince William new power amid abdication rumours