'Barbie' star America Ferrera reacts to shocking audience response

Barbie was a major hit in 2023. The film's star, America Ferrera, opened up about the unexpectedly massive reception Greta Gerwig's movie received.



In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, the 39-year-old revealed the cast has to keep mum on the key details of the film on its global media tour.

"Yes, we were on this crazy global press tour, but nobody knew what the movie actually was! We were talking about the movie in a bigger sense, not wanting to spoil things, so it was incredible to sit back and watch it land with audiences — see what they responded to or were writing about," she shared.

However, America revealed the fans went for a surprise when they experienced the film in cinemas.

"It was also a bit frustrating to not get to engage with that. I think there’s an explosive energy around us getting to be back together and talking. It’s very welcome on my part," the actress said.