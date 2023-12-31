Prince William to suffer from King Charles 'controversial' condition

Prince William is suffering for the things done by King Charles in past

The Prince of Wales is bracing up as his father settles his last long loss of reputation.

CNN reports, “The role of any monarchy is to represent continuity. Something both King Charles III and Prince William showed they understood this year. But if you look closely, they have also both spent the past 12 months developing their individual roles,” reports the US news outlet.

They add: “A seismic moment in British history, it formalized Charles’ transition from prince to sovereign and saw the new King blend modern elements into ancient rites.”

“He’s been unafraid to shy away from big moments, taking meetings that could be seen as controversial.”

Prince William became the Prince of Wales in September 2022. Him and wife Kate Middleton are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The couple tied the knot in 2011 at Westminster Abbey after a decade of dating. In September 2023, the husband and wife were bestowed that titles of Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

