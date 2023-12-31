Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in grave trouble after Omid Scobie's book release

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'utterly irresponsible' as 'Endgame' hurts sentiments

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have hit rock bottom after the release of Omid Scobie’s new book.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have kept mum over the release of ‘Endgame’ against the Firm, are accused of spilling insider information to the author.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams shares: "Endgame clearly illustrates how utterly irresponsible the Sussexes are. The Sussexes are totally untrustworthy in my view. They are best staying away in Montecito."

"Frankly, it is at rock bottom,” he notes.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.