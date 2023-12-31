 
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Melanie Walker

Keke Palmer kicks off ‘Palmer Family Vacation'

Keke Palmer takes to social media to share behind-the-scenes clips from her family’s vacation

Melanie Walker

Keke Palmer has just turned to social media to share a collection of behind-the-scenes snaps from her family vacation.

She broke all of it down in one of her most recent posts on Instagram.

For those unversed, the star surprised her fans with a Holiday to a tropical getaway.

The first video from the vacation has been shared with her Stories and features the family sitting around the table with a casserole right in front of them.

Another one of her snaps from the day included a more candid selfie that showcased her sitting on a balcony wearing a swimsuit, all while giving fans a peace sign.

This Christmas also marked Palmer’s very first with her 10-month-old son Leodis ‘Leo’ Adrelton.

