Rebel Wilson talks ‘gut-wrenching' after effects of memoir

Rebel Wilson weighs in on the real reason she’s found her upcoming memoir ‘a gut-wrenching experience’

Rebel Wilson has just broken down some insider information into her upcoming memoir and why writing it has been a ‘gut-wrenching’ experience.

She weighed in on things in one of her most recent Instagram Stories.

In it, she admitted the memoir experience has been ‘loved’ but also sometimes feels “gut-wrenching and emotional.”

In the now-deleted Instagram Story, Wilson was visibly handling her upcoming memoir and said, “This is how I'm spending my nights of my holidays. Just another few thousand to go for the first people that buy the book.”

In regards to what fans can expect, Wilson weighed in on that back in October, via an Instagram update that read, “For the first time, I’ve written about my journey - everything from weight gain and loss, sexuality, fertility issues, overcoming shyness, rejections etc. And of course I’ve put in some juicy celeb stuff too!”

“This is my story, told my way. And I can’t wait to share it with you! I’ve been secretly working hard on this for the past 18 months and am so excited to get it out into the world! She also added before concluding.