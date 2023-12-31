 
menu
Sunday, December 31, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Suki Waterhouse offers rare update into Robert Pattinson pregnancy

Suki Waterhouse offers fans a rare update on her health and well-being, straight from the studio

By
William Blythe Haynes

Sunday, December 31, 2023

Suki Waterhouse offers rare update into Robert Pattinson pregnancy
Suki Waterhouse offers rare update into Robert Pattinson pregnancy

Suki Waterhouse has just given fans a rare update into her day-to-day as a pregnant woman, carrying her and Robert Pattinson’s child.

She weighed in on things, all while making new music in the studio, and insights into everything have been shared in one of her most recent posts to Instagram Stories.

Suki Waterhouse offers rare update into Robert Pattinson pregnancy

For those unversed, this update is the very first she’s released a rock version of her song Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.

Before this, she even released her music, back in March, and it's titled To Love, a first since her song I Can’t Let Go, from back in 2022.

In the post, Waterhouse could be seen wearing a pink-and-white striped shirt, and the caption on top reads, “Sick in the studio.”

This update comes just days after a source close to US Magazine revealed how hands-on Pattinson is with her pregnant lady love.

Per the insider, “[He is] nervous about becoming a dad,” but at the same time “[He has] been loving taking care of Suki.”

Read More: Robert Pattinson ‘nervous' about becoming a dad with Suki Waterhouse

A few days ago, a second source also weighed in on the topic and admitted, “It’s a really special time for their entire [extended] family, especially celebrating such a magical moment with the holiday season.”

King Charles true feelings over Prince William, Harry's rift laid bare video
King Charles true feelings over Prince William, Harry's rift laid bare
King Charles, Prince William alleged 'rivalry' sparks reactions video
King Charles, Prince William alleged 'rivalry' sparks reactions
Jennifer Garner bids farewell by tugging at heart-strings : Video
Jennifer Garner bids farewell by tugging at heart-strings : Video
Jeremy Renner announces upcoming album on ‘life, death, recovery'
Jeremy Renner announces upcoming album on ‘life, death, recovery'
Rebel Wilson talks ‘gut-wrenching' after effects of memoir
Rebel Wilson talks ‘gut-wrenching' after effects of memoir
Keke Palmer kicks off ‘Palmer Family Vacation'
Keke Palmer kicks off ‘Palmer Family Vacation'
Ryan Reynolds pens note for ‘epic' 2023
Ryan Reynolds pens note for ‘epic' 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face being frozen out of Hollywood in 2024
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face being frozen out of Hollywood in 2024
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'utterly irresponsible' as 'Endgame' hurts sentiments
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'utterly irresponsible' as 'Endgame' hurts sentiments
King Charles advised to avoid ‘the fray' amid Omid Scobie fallout
King Charles advised to avoid ‘the fray' amid Omid Scobie fallout
Prince Harry to suffer next year after 'nobody was spared' in memoir
Prince Harry to suffer next year after 'nobody was spared' in memoir
Kim Kardashian looking for ‘politically aware' man for ‘quite' relationship video
Kim Kardashian looking for ‘politically aware' man for ‘quite' relationship