Suki Waterhouse offers fans a rare update on her health and well-being, straight from the studio

Suki Waterhouse offers rare update into Robert Pattinson pregnancy

Suki Waterhouse has just given fans a rare update into her day-to-day as a pregnant woman, carrying her and Robert Pattinson’s child.

She weighed in on things, all while making new music in the studio, and insights into everything have been shared in one of her most recent posts to Instagram Stories.

For those unversed, this update is the very first she’s released a rock version of her song Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.

Before this, she even released her music, back in March, and it's titled To Love, a first since her song I Can’t Let Go, from back in 2022.

In the post, Waterhouse could be seen wearing a pink-and-white striped shirt, and the caption on top reads, “Sick in the studio.”

This update comes just days after a source close to US Magazine revealed how hands-on Pattinson is with her pregnant lady love.

Per the insider, “[He is] nervous about becoming a dad,” but at the same time “[He has] been loving taking care of Suki.”

A few days ago, a second source also weighed in on the topic and admitted, “It’s a really special time for their entire [extended] family, especially celebrating such a magical moment with the holiday season.”