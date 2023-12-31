 
King Charles set to snub Princess Eugenie, Beatrice due to Prince Andrew?

Britain’s King Charles is expected to snub Princess Beatrice and Eugenie as working royals due to their father Prince Andrew's ‘disgrace’, a royal expert has claimed.

Speaking to GB News, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claimed that Beatrice and Eugenie would not be considered for working royals due to Prince Andrew's ongoing situation.

Read More: Prince William ‘almost didn't' have Prince George due to Kate Middleton's mom

The royal expert said, "I think it would have been a different situation if Andrew had not been in disgrace.

"But as it is, I don't think that is likely.

"There might be the possibility of Lady Louise Windsor [becoming a working royal] once she has finished her studies."

Lady Louise Windsor is the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and is currently studying at St Andrews University.

Also Read: Prince William, Harry won't reconcile in 2024, astrologer predicts

Earlier, there were reports that Beatrice and Eugenie have been tipped for a new role as working royals.

