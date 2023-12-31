Kanye West listed his four-bedroom, waterfront home back on the market last week for $53 million

Kanye West selling Malibu mansion for petty reason?

Kanye West has decided the fate of his mansion considering the aesthetic and theme of it.

According to Daily Mail, the rapper is selling his partially renovated Malibu house because he finds the minimalist concrete walls "too gray."

Kanye initially paid $57 million in 2021 for the sleek property, which was created by well-known Japanese architect Tadao Ando and already had a stunning contemporary appearance.

According to a source privy to the outlet, "earth tones, muddy colours are fine but visually draining shade like clay" don't sit well with Kanye.

"Architects and designers working for Ye have in the past been dispatched to collect soil samples from the UK, France and elsewhere as color references for his iconic looks," the insider shared.

They added: "Unfortunately, the concrete settled into more of a cadet gray and he was hoping for a warmer tone, more of dovetail gray or coachman's cape."

The 4,000 square foot house now "a shell" after the 46-year-old Yeezy mogul tore away the walls, doors, windows, and plumbing to create an even more sleek appearance.

Kanye listed the four-bedroom, waterfront home back on the market last week for $53 million, with the renovations still unfinished.