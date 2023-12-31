 
menu
Sunday, December 31, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Kanye West selling Malibu mansion for petty reason?

Kanye West listed his four-bedroom, waterfront home back on the market last week for $53 million

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, December 31, 2023

Kanye West selling Malibu mansion for petty reason?
Kanye West selling Malibu mansion for petty reason?

Kanye West has decided the fate of his mansion considering the aesthetic and theme of it.

According to Daily Mail, the rapper is selling his partially renovated Malibu house because he finds the minimalist concrete walls "too gray."

Kanye initially paid $57 million in 2021 for the sleek property, which was created by well-known Japanese architect Tadao Ando and already had a stunning contemporary appearance.

According to a source privy to the outlet, "earth tones, muddy colours are fine but visually draining shade like clay" don't sit well with Kanye.

Read More: Kanye West prepared to split from Bianca Censori over pregnancy issues

"Architects and designers working for Ye have in the past been dispatched to collect soil samples from the UK, France and elsewhere as color references for his iconic looks," the insider shared.

They added: "Unfortunately, the concrete settled into more of a cadet gray and he was hoping for a warmer tone, more of dovetail gray or coachman's cape."

The 4,000 square foot house now "a shell" after the 46-year-old Yeezy mogul tore away the walls, doors, windows, and plumbing to create an even more sleek appearance.

Kanye listed the four-bedroom, waterfront home back on the market last week for $53 million, with the renovations still unfinished.

'Netflix's' 20 binge-worthy original series to watch on New Year's
'Netflix's' 20 binge-worthy original series to watch on New Year's
Prince Harry bashed for ‘stewing in his at-home steam room' over King Charles
Prince Harry bashed for ‘stewing in his at-home steam room' over King Charles
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis regret defending Danny Masterson?
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis regret defending Danny Masterson?
Prince Harry urged to showcase ‘deeds not words' video
Prince Harry urged to showcase ‘deeds not words'
King Charles wishes everyone a happy new year: Watch
King Charles wishes everyone a happy new year: Watch
Lewis Capaldi breaks cover after six month career hiatus
Lewis Capaldi breaks cover after six month career hiatus
Prince William, Kate Middleton receive massive support for prioritising family life
Prince William, Kate Middleton receive massive support for prioritising family life
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez argue over jewelry?
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez argue over jewelry?
Taylor Swift dropped THIS hint before debuting Travis Kelce romance video
Taylor Swift dropped THIS hint before debuting Travis Kelce romance
Prince Andrew set to face 'disturbing' blow amid Sarah Ferguson remarrying rumours video
Prince Andrew set to face 'disturbing' blow amid Sarah Ferguson remarrying rumours
King Charles set to snub Princess Eugenie, Beatrice due to Prince Andrew?
King Charles set to snub Princess Eugenie, Beatrice due to Prince Andrew?
Prince William ‘almost didn't' have Prince George due to Kate Middleton's mom video
Prince William ‘almost didn't' have Prince George due to Kate Middleton's mom