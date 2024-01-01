Khloe Kardashian shares adorable video of her and Kim Kardashian's kids

 
Monday, January 01, 2024
Mason Hughes

Khloe Kardashian is celebrating the love between her and sister Kim Kardashian's children

Mason Hughes

Monday, January 01, 2024

Khloe Kardashian is celebrating the love between her and sister Kim Kardashian's children

Khloe Kardashian gave fans a glimpse of the warmth shared between cousins at the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve party. 

Khloe posted a video to her Instagram story showing nephew Saint West rushing to hug her son Tatum, age 16 months.

In the footage, Saint embraces Tatum as Khloe arrives at sister Kim Kardashian's Hidden Hills home. Khloe captions it "The way they love him."

The video also showed daughter True Thompson, age 5, wrapping her arms around Tatum before picking him up. Followers praised the close bond between cousins in the comments.

Tatum looked adorable in an all-white outfit for the family bash. Khloe shares her two children with on-again partner Tristan Thompson. She also plays a co-parenting role for niece Dream, daughter of brother Rob Kardashian and his ex Blac Chyna.

Over the summer on their reality show, Khloe spoke about the close relationship between True and Dream.

“True and Dream are best friends and I feel so incredibly blessed they have this relationship.”

She added, “I consider ALL of my nieces and nephews my babies. I even consider my sisters my babies. I take pride in this love and always have. I wholeheartedly believe it takes a village to raise a child.”

