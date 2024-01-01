How Meghan Markle's pals Beyonce and Gwyneth Paltrow could boost her brand in 2024

Meghan Markle’s celebrity pals, including the likes of Beyonce and Gwyneth Paltrow, could be key to her growth in 2024

Meghan Markle's lifestyle blog The Tig could be set for a relaunch focusing on food, travel, fashion and wellness. She recently filed trademarks covering those topics through the US Patent Office. Rumors suggest Meghan wants to build something akin to Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop brand.

There are several high-profile celebrity collaborations Meghan could pursue. She and Victoria Beckham have reportedly had a falling out, but a reconciliation could see them work together on Victoria's fashion and beauty lines.

Meghan dining with Gwyneth Paltrow adds weight to rumors of The Tig collaborating with Goop. Products from Gwyneth's site could potentially feature.

Beyoncé and Meghan have long shared a friendship, supporting each other before meeting. Meghan has professed to being a Beyoncé fan. Her collaboration with Ivy Park fashion could sell the singer's clothing line on The Tig.

Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden joined Meghan and Harry for a meal, hinting at a potential opportunity for the actress too.

If relaunched, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will aim to leverage her celebrity connections and promote their brands across The Tig's reported focus on lifestyle topics. Several partnerships could be lucrative ways to rival brands like Goop.