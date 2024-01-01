 
menu
Monday, January 01, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

How Meghan Markle's pals Beyonce and Gwyneth Paltrow could boost her brand in 2024

Meghan Markle’s celebrity pals, including the likes of Beyonce and Gwyneth Paltrow, could be key to her growth in 2024

By
Mason Hughes

Monday, January 01, 2024

file footage

Meghan Markle's lifestyle blog The Tig could be set for a relaunch focusing on food, travel, fashion and wellness. She recently filed trademarks covering those topics through the US Patent Office. Rumors suggest Meghan wants to build something akin to Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop brand.

There are several high-profile celebrity collaborations Meghan could pursue. She and Victoria Beckham have reportedly had a falling out, but a reconciliation could see them work together on Victoria's fashion and beauty lines.

Meghan dining with Gwyneth Paltrow adds weight to rumors of The Tig collaborating with Goop. Products from Gwyneth's site could potentially feature.

Beyoncé and Meghan have long shared a friendship, supporting each other before meeting. Meghan has professed to being a Beyoncé fan. Her collaboration with Ivy Park fashion could sell the singer's clothing line on The Tig.

Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden joined Meghan and Harry for a meal, hinting at a potential opportunity for the actress too.

If relaunched, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will aim to leverage her celebrity connections and promote their brands across The Tig's reported focus on lifestyle topics. Several partnerships could be lucrative ways to rival brands like Goop.

Cardi B reveals New Years resolution amid Offset patch up rumors
Cardi B reveals New Years resolution amid Offset patch up rumors
Taylor Swift breaks Elvis Presley's major record
Taylor Swift breaks Elvis Presley's major record
Hugh Jackman shares 2023 roundup after Deborra Lee breakup
Hugh Jackman shares 2023 roundup after Deborra Lee breakup
Travis Kelce ends 2023 with a bang alongside Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce ends 2023 with a bang alongside Taylor Swift
Queen Camilla is result of 'PR miracles,' cannot win 'respect' of public
Queen Camilla is result of 'PR miracles,' cannot win 'respect' of public
Why Miley Cyrus' NBC special 'New Year's Eve Party' got cancelled
Why Miley Cyrus' NBC special 'New Year's Eve Party' got cancelled
Tom Brady looks back on 2023 and admits he nearly 'unretired'
Tom Brady looks back on 2023 and admits he nearly 'unretired'
Prince Harry reveals 'psychedelics' was 'good for me' to overcome grief
Prince Harry reveals 'psychedelics' was 'good for me' to overcome grief
David Beckham pokes fun at Victoria's claims from Netflix doc 'Beckham' video
David Beckham pokes fun at Victoria's claims from Netflix doc 'Beckham'
Insights into Kanye West and Bianca Censori's marriage woes as they ring in 2024
Insights into Kanye West and Bianca Censori's marriage woes as they ring in 2024
Queen Margarethe to 'step down' as monarch for son Prince Fredrick
Queen Margarethe to 'step down' as monarch for son Prince Fredrick
Taylor Swift arrives for chiefs game in Travis Kelce's jacket: Watch
Taylor Swift arrives for chiefs game in Travis Kelce's jacket: Watch