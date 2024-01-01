Queen Margarethe to 'step down' as monarch for son Prince Fredrick

Monday, January 01, 2024
Queen Margarethe of Denmark has decided to abdicate her throne in favour of her son.
The 83-year-old will step down from her role in January owing to her age and health.
In an announcement, the Queen revealed: "I have decided that now is the right time. On 14 January 2024 – 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father – I will step down as queen of Denmark."
She then went onto thank the parliament, adding: "It has made these years a series of gems," she added.
Her son, Prince Fredrick will now assume the throne. In her speech, the Queen also sent a token of love for the upcoming monarch.
She added: "It is my hope that the new royal couple will be met with the same trust and affection that I have received. They deserve it! Denmark deserves it."