Monday, January 01, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Cardi B reveals New Years resolution amid Offset patch up rumors

Cardi B & Offset called it quits after the former confirmed she's single during an Instagram live

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, January 01, 2024

Cardi B reveals New Years resolution amid Offset patch up rumors
Cardi B reveals New Years resolution amid Offset patch up rumors

Cardi B talked about her New Years resolution as she starts 2024 with a fresh slate after parting ways with Offset.

The 31-year-old rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, took to X on Friday, addressing rumours of her reconciliation with the  estranged husband.

Closing off the year with a severe cold, Cardi said, "I must be a lil toxic cuz I enjoyed cursing ya out today… but we are not taking that into 2024. Now have a good day. Don't make it a bad day!” 

Later on Sunday, the Grammy award winner posted a video on her handle and addressed the heated one-on-one confrontation with followers while sporting a white coat and a face mask.

“So I cursed my fans really bad the other day and today they put me on a billboard on 42nd street. I don't know if it's Stockholm syndrome or we just have a very toxic relationship either way,” she said.

In her closing remarks, Cardi called her fan base by their fandom name "the Bardigang" and expressed gratitude for their support.

"It just goes to show you that if you're not Bardigang, you should mind your f*****g business. Oh, you thought they were going to leave me? They ain't going nowhere B****! And neither am I! I love you!' she concluded the video.

In December 2023, Cardi confirmed the end of her six year-marriage with Offset after she said in an Instagram live that she has “been single for a minute.” 

She shares two kids named Wave Set (aged 2) and Kulture Kiari Cephus (aged 5) with the rapper. 

