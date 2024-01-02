 
menu
Tuesday, January 02, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Paul Schrader flays Joaquin Phoenix in 'Napoleon': 'Casting prob'

Joaquin Pheonix faces flak for 'Napoleon' from acclaimed filmmaker Paul Schrader

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, January 02, 2024

Paul Schrader flays Joaquin Phoenix in Napoleon: Casting prob
Paul Schrader flays Joaquin Phoenix in 'Napoleon': 'Casting prob'

Napoleon was one of the divisive movies of 2023. Following the criticism, the noted director Paul Schrader has a strong opinion on the casting of the lead star in the film, Joaquin Phoenix.

During an interview with the French daily Le Monde, The Taxi Driver screenwriter slammed the Oscar winner in the period film, saying, "First of all, it's a casting problem," noting, "Joaquin Phoenix is ​​the least charismatic actor there is. How could such a bland man accomplish so many military exploits? We don't believe it for a second."

Elsewhere in the interview, the veteran director heaped praise on Francis Ford Coppola for going to extreme lengths to complete his upcoming project Megalopolis.

"Francis Ford Coppola has always loved big toys; it's his thing," the 77-year-old continued. "He sold his vineyards to film 'Megalopolis,' I can't wait to see that. The excess of means must serve a very specific purpose."

Noting, "For 'The Wild Bunch' (1969), Sam Peckinpah needed four or five months of filming. It was justified: he was filming nothing less than the death of the Western!."

Ian Ziering breaks silence on viral street brawl video video
Ian Ziering breaks silence on viral street brawl video
Queen Camilla gushes over King Charles' impressive talents
Queen Camilla gushes over King Charles' impressive talents
Meghan Markle 'riled up' by Sarah Ferguson's tv appearances
Meghan Markle 'riled up' by Sarah Ferguson's tv appearances
Dave Chappelle pulls Lil Nas X's leg: 'He was like C-3PO'
Dave Chappelle pulls Lil Nas X's leg: 'He was like C-3PO'
'Killers of the Flower Moon' star gets honest about gender
'Killers of the Flower Moon' star gets honest about gender
Multiple 'Game of Thrones' shows in the works
Multiple 'Game of Thrones' shows in the works
Brad Pitt happy new girlfriend Ines de Ramon 'isn't in the industry'
Brad Pitt happy new girlfriend Ines de Ramon 'isn't in the industry'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to leave Hollywood in 2024? video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to leave Hollywood in 2024?
Celine Dion's rare disease seems 'incurable'
Celine Dion's rare disease seems 'incurable'
Kevin Costner, Jewel spend new year's eve together in Colorado
Kevin Costner, Jewel spend new year's eve together in Colorado
Millie Bobby Brown looks back on romantic 2023 with Jake Bongiovi in video montage
Millie Bobby Brown looks back on romantic 2023 with Jake Bongiovi in video montage
Meghan Markle to fix a meeting with King Charles soon
Meghan Markle to fix a meeting with King Charles soon