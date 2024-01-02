Joaquin Pheonix faces flak for 'Napoleon' from acclaimed filmmaker Paul Schrader

Paul Schrader flays Joaquin Phoenix in 'Napoleon': 'Casting prob'

Napoleon was one of the divisive movies of 2023. Following the criticism, the noted director Paul Schrader has a strong opinion on the casting of the lead star in the film, Joaquin Phoenix.



During an interview with the French daily Le Monde, The Taxi Driver screenwriter slammed the Oscar winner in the period film, saying, "First of all, it's a casting problem," noting, "Joaquin Phoenix is ​​the least charismatic actor there is. How could such a bland man accomplish so many military exploits? We don't believe it for a second."

Elsewhere in the interview, the veteran director heaped praise on Francis Ford Coppola for going to extreme lengths to complete his upcoming project Megalopolis.

"Francis Ford Coppola has always loved big toys; it's his thing," the 77-year-old continued. "He sold his vineyards to film 'Megalopolis,' I can't wait to see that. The excess of means must serve a very specific purpose."

Noting, "For 'The Wild Bunch' (1969), Sam Peckinpah needed four or five months of filming. It was justified: he was filming nothing less than the death of the Western!."