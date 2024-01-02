Julia Roberts' pal Theresa Caputo reportedly wanted to benefit from her connections

Theresa Caputo becomes Julia Roberts' friend for selfish reasons?

Recently, the popular reality star Theresa Caputo has struck up a friendship with the megastar Julia Roberts. However, the insiders are claiming that the former has some ulterior motives.



It started as the Oscar-winning actress was in awe of the Long Island's Medium star's psychic charms -- which spurred the duo's bond.



Well-placed sources revealed, "Julia has a deep fascination with Theresa's spiritual charms," adding, "They share the same publicist and have become very close."

Apart from that, the New York native eyed the Notting Hill star's heft in Hollywood to shine her career, which focused on séance.

"Besides, hanging with Julia is a good look for Theresa," the tipster tattled to RadarOnline.

"She's hoping rubbing elbows with an A-lister might help her career — but Tinseltown meanies snicker Theresa doesn't have a ghost of a chance!"

But Julia's apparent shifting from Los Angeles to San Francisco might throw a spanner in the works for Theresa's alleged plans.

"She loves San Fran and never seems to want to leave," the bird chirped.

"Julia gets way more pleasure and stimulation when she's at the ranch or puttering around San Francisco," the source referred to the 56-year-old other properties.