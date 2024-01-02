Emma Stone and Taylor Swift have been friends since 2008

Emma Stone gushes over 'incredible' Taylor Swift

Emma Stone turned out to be a loyal Taylor Swift fan and friend.

The 35 year-old actress recently talked about her bond with the singer whom she has known for 15 years.

While making an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Emma revealed that she has watched The Eras Tour: A Taylor Swift Film three times already since its premiere in October 2023.

“It was incredible to see,” said the Oscar-winning actress.

Emma shared that she also attended Taylor’s opening-night performance of the tour in March 2023 as it took place in her hometown of Glendale, Arizona.

In conversation with Vanity Fair, she spoke of this in June 2023 as well.

“The concert was pretty amazing. I’ve known her [Taylor] since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice ’cause I know those tickets are impossible to get,” the Lala Land actress had said.

Emma also shared that she first met Taylor in 2008, “We met at this thing that they had called the Young Hollywood Awards in L.A., and we just kept in touch ever since and became great friends.”

