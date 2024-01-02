Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ring in the new year together by attending a private party in Kansas City

Travis Kelce is 'centre' of Taylor Swift's attention

With Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce entering the new year together, a body language expert has a lot to say about their NYE kiss.

The two were photographed enjoying a private New Year’s Eve party as they packed on PDA when the clock struck 12.

For the night, the 34 year-old singer rocked a silver sequin minidress with her blonde hair tied in a bun whereas Travis wore a black button-down shirt.

A body language expert named Judi James observed the pictures and told the Mirror: "Taylor's body language with Travis is openly demonstrative, making her feelings for him clear to both Travis and the rest of the world.”

The expert added that the Lover crooner never shies away from “fan-girling” over her NFL boyfriend.

"This kiss and the choreography of it reflects Taylor's happy desire to show signs of deep affection and a closing off of the world around them to show that he is the centre of her focus and loving attention," she added.

Judi also assessed Travis’ body language and said: “He looks like the one accepting the kiss and the signals of affection here rather than instigating them.”

“Travis seems to beam down at her and return the eye contact but his body language signals here make him look more relaxed about their relationship,” she concluded.