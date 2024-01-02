Katie Price is seemingly paying the price of another mistake as she announced split from fiance Carl Woods

Photo: Katie Price ex-fiance unveils her 'narcissistic' behaviour post breakup?

Katie Price’s former fiance seemingly took a not-so-subtle swipe at her.

As fans will know, the beauty model reportedly announced the break-up with her eighth fiance Carl Woods in her latest New Year post.

Following this announcement, the mogul’s ex shared a cryptic image on his Instagram handle.

The 34-year-old re-posted a click from another account which showed a car obliterated after it ran into a tree.

"Narcissists be like, it's the tree's fault!!!!!" was quoted prominently on the image.

For the unversed, this comes after Katie celebrated this New Year’s Eve having fun with one of her rarely seen pals Kerry Katona.

After this, she excitedly announced, “I’m single.”

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier in December, the 45-year-old star labelled her ex-husbands as her “worst mistakes" in life during a live TikTok session.

“Eurovision and my ex-husbands. That's my worst mistakes,” she declared in response to a fan’s comment.

Katie's ex-husbands include popstar Peter Andre, cage fighter Alex Reid and Kieran Hayler, with whom she parted ways in 2021.